Water will start flowing through city irrigation lines next week.
Crews from the City of Penticton are slated to begin filling a pair of agricultural irrigation systems from April 11-21.
“These dates are dependent on the weather conditions and may be subject to change. Orchardists and others with connections from these systems should take whatever precautions necessary if private systems are not to be filled and pressurized at this time,” said the local government in a press release.
One system draws on Penticton Creek and supplies the Naramata Road area, while the other draws on Ellis Creek and supplies the Valleyview Road area.