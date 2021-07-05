Police are investigating a stabbing which occurred Saturday around 10:30 p.m. at Legion Beach in Osoyoos.
According to police, a 52-year-old Osoyoos man was approached by several teenagers while walking on the pedestrian path.
One youth allegedly asked the man for money and when told he didn’t have any, stabbed him with a knife and hit him with a skateboard before fleeing the scene.
His wife, who was close by at the time of the assault, was able to return home safely and called 911 for help.
According to police, the man suffered minor injuries.
Osoyoos RCMP are actively investigating this incident, and request anyone who may have witnessed any portion of it, to contact them at 250-495-7236.