Redevelopment plans for a 48-unit social housing facility in Penticton’s south end have left one of the city’s key social agencies in search of a new home.
The local branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association announced Monday it has to be out of its current home at 2852 Skaha Lake Rd. by April 2022.
The space, which is located within the Skaha Sunrise apartment complex, hosts the CMHA’s offices and other services, such as the Unity House clubhouse, which receives approximately 15,000 client visits per year, and a large kitchen that serves approximately 14,000 meals annually to the community’s most vulnerable residents.
Colleen Caron, chair of the South Okanagan-Similkameen CMHA branch, said the group will consider all options for a new home.
“An old restaurant or an empty church – we are appealing to the public for help,” said Caron in a press release.
The branch has rented its current 5,000-square-foot space for the past 10 years and, with funding from Interior Health, provided support to residents of Skaha Sunrise.
BC Housing owns Skaha Sunrise and earlier this year announced plans to redevelop the site, and three other south-end motels it recently purchased, to preserve and upgrade 103 units of affordable housing.