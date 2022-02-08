Construction activity held strong in Penticton through the first month of 2022.
According to the first month-end release from the city, staff issued 65 building permits for projects valued at $11.4 million in January. That compared to 61 permits worth $6.4 million in January 2021.
Included in last month’s total were permits for 25 new residential units, 15 of them in multi-family buildings.
Multi-family projects accounted for $5.6 million of the monthly total, followed by single-family residential construction at $2.9 million.
Staff at city hall last year issued a total of 920 permits for work valued at $168.3 million, well up from 731 permits worth $97.8 million in 2020, and not far off the record of $197.9 million reached in both 2016 and 2017.