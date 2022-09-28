Penticton now finds itself in the unenviable position of being on the list of B.C. communities that are being hardest hit by drug overdoses.
Another four people died of suspected drug overdoses in August, lifting the total on the year to 21 and putting Penticton on pace to surpass the record-setting 26 fatalities it saw in all of 2021, according to fresh data released Wednesday by the BC Coroners Service.
Monthly reports list the 15 communities with the highest total number of suspected overdose deaths, and Penticton is now among them at No. 15. Also on the list are Vernon, which recorded 28 suspected overdose deaths through the first eight months of the year, and Kelowna, which notched 54.
A total of 169 people across B.C. died of suspected drug overdoses in August, a rate of 5.5 per day.
Fentanyl, a power synthetic opioid, has been detected in 81% of victims this year, the vast majority of which were men between the ages of 30 and 60.
"The illicit drug market continues to pose immense risks to people across our province," said B.C. chief coroner Lisa Lapointe, who has repeatedly called for expansion of efforts to provide a safer supply of drugs, in a press release.
"People in communities across B.C. are continuing to lose friends, family members and colleagues to the unprecedented toxicity of the unregulated drug supply. I extend my sincere condolences to all of those grieving the loss of a loved one."
At least 150 illicit drug-related deaths have been recorded in B.C. in every month since October 2020, with the exception of June 2022, when 149 deaths were reported. During that 23-month period, an average of 184 lives have been lost each month.
And Illicit drug toxicity is now the leading cause of unnatural death in British Columbia and is second only to cancers in terms of years of life lost. At least 10,326 British Columbians have been lost to the illicit drug supply since the public-health emergency for substance-related harms was first declared in April 2016.