Drop-in vaccination clinics are planned across the South Okanagan in the weeks ahead for those who still need a jab.
No appointments are required for anyone over the age of 12 requiring a first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine or those who are at least 28 days past their first dose.
The clinic locations are:
Tuesday, Aug. 31, Gyro Park, 55 Main St., Penticton, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 31, Oliver Eats, 6060 Station St., Oliver, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, Sept 1 and Tuesday, Sept. 2: Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre, 1141 Cedar St., 3-7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10, Canadian Tire, 960 Railway St., Penticton, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24, Canadian Tire, 960 Railway St., Penticton, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
As of Aug. 24, 74%% of Penticton residents over the age of 12 had been fully vaccinated, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Summerland stood at 75% and Oliver-Osoyoos at 73%. The provincial average is 75%.
Just 51% of Penticton Indian Band members had been fully vaccinated as of Aug. 27, according to the First Nation.