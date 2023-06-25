Mat Shank from Gatineau, Quebec was crowned the professional championship at the Penticton Pacific Elvis Festival, Sunday at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
Adam Fitzpatrick from Penticton, the 2013 champion, placed second in what was his first Penticton competition in a decade. Lee Alexander from the UK was third.
Shank advances to Ultimate Elvis later this summer in Memphis.
In the non-professional category, Daryl Dudek from Kelowna was the winner. Daniel Balan from Langley was second and also won the people’s choice award, voted on by the fans. Gordie McNeil from Fort Erie, Ont. was third.
Drummer Scott Gamble was honoured with the Scott Campbell Memorial Award, presented to a band member who makes significant contributions.
