Summerland’s mayor says she’s been told by Interior Health the agency is still working to reopen the community’s only outpatient laboratory, which has been shuttered since mid-November.
Interior Health in early November described the closure of the Summerland Health Centre Outpatient Laboratory as “temporary” and advised patients to seek services at other labs in Penticton and Peachland.
Mayor Toni Boot said the district received a petition in mid-December bearing signatures from 968 people – two-thirds of whom are Summerland residents – that was meant to draw attention to the matter. The closure has been hardest on those who don’t have transportation to Penticton or Peachland.
Boot raised the issue during a teleconference with health officials Jan. 18 and received a follow-up call from IH on Jan. 20.
“In that conversation I was told that IH is working on shortening the time that the lab is closed by looking for alternative site(s) in Summerland to deliver lab services until the Summerland Health Clinic lab reopens,” wrote Boot in an email Wednesday.
“IH is looking at ending the temporary closure of the lab by the end of February, if not sooner.”
IH declined to attach a timeline to the reopening when asked by The Herald on Wednesday.
“Interior Health temporarily closed the Summerland Health Centre Outpatient Laboratory in November due to staffing shortages. The temporary closure reduces unexpected service disruptions and appointment cancellations and helps to stabilize lab services at Penticton Regional Hospital,” IH said in a statement.
“The temporary closure is expected to be in effect until we have more sustainable staffing levels. We are actively looking at ways to support clients who are not able to travel for appointments and will provide an update as soon as we have more information.
“Staffing shortages for lab professionals is not new – and remains a challenge both provincially and nationally. We are continuing to actively recruit new lab professionals across Interior Health, including in the Summerland area.”