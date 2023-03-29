There will be all kinds of opportunities for you to support Pen-Hi graduates’ safe exit from high school in the coming months.
The school’s dry grad committee has been planning the events to fund a drug- and alcohol-free celebration for graduating students on June 26 at Pen-Hi.
Current fundraisers include deals on baking and ice cream from Tickleberry’s through April 3 and tomato plants from Sun Valley Farms through April 6.
A spaghetti dinner is planned for April 19 and a spring craft fair is scheduled for May 13.
Still to come are a silent auction and 50/50 draw.
For more information about the fundraisers, visit www.kiwanisclubofpenticton.com/penhighdrygrad or email penhidrygrad@gmail.com.