Tuesday, May 24, 2022
• Penticton Vees parade and victory celebration, parade begins at 4 p.m. at the S.S. Sicamous and will proceed down Lakeshore Drive ending at Main Street, speeches, selfies with the players and the Fred Page Cup and a community barbecue begin at 4:30 p.m. at Gyro Park, all attendees are encouraged to wear blue
• Osoyoos Town Council meets, 2 p.m. in council chambers, to view the agenda package: osoyoos.ca
• Oliver Council meets in council chambers, 6173 Kootenay Street, 7 p.m.
• Ozone Theatre Festival, hosted by SOAP Theatre, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., “Wilt” by Margaret Edson, presented by Theatre Kelowna, for play details and tickets: soplayers.ca/festival.html
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 1:30-4:30 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: new line dance, level one, 9 a.m., lunch special, 11:30 a.m., partner bridge, 12:45 p.m.
• Open Mic Night hosted by Tristan Telle, Barley Mill Brew Pub and Sports Bistro, 7:30 p.m.
• LocoLanding Adventure Park now open daily for the season, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Teen Studio Art Program at Penticton Art Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 presents Dart Dolls, 1:30 p.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery (May 20-June 11): “A Closer Look,” annual local high school exhibition, Art Auction preview; “From a Bird’s Eye View,” by Toni Onley; Young Collectors Club (May 20-June 4); 199 Marina Way, open Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Museum, “Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage.” Find out where Cherryland Community is. See some beautiful flat-top homes. Learn about the unique history of the Leir House built by Hugh Leir’s sawmill employees. This exhibit showcases Penticton’s distinctive heritage properties and how they have contributed to our city’s unique history and character, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 785 Main Street, by donation
• Penticton Public Sculpture exhibit, eight pieces of public art are now on display on Lakeshore Drive, outside City Hall and at the Vancouver Hill roundabout
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” (Maggie Smith, PG, 124 minutes); “Firestarter,” (Zac Efron, PG, 94 min.); “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” (Benedict Cumberbatch, PG, 126 min.); “The Bad Guys,” (animated, G, 100 min.); “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” (Eddie Redmayne, PG, 142 min.); “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” (Jim Carrey, PG, 122 min.); “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” (Ke Huy Quan, PG, 132 min.), for showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.ca/penticton
Wednesday, May 25
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: chair yoga (mat required), 9 a.m., ukulele, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
• Ozone Theatre Festival, hosted by SOAP Theatre, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, “Gift of the Sea,” by Cara Nunn, a workshop play, 7:30 p.m., for play details and tickets: soplayers.ca/festival.html
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 4-7 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Karaoke Star Search at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo at Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• Drop-In Cribbage at Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 canasta, 1 p.m.
• 15th annual Brilliant Moments exhibition at Penticton Arts Council, a celebration of encaustic art by CanwaxWest, 220 Manor Park Ave., Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. 4:30 p.m. through June 25
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre: “Memory,” (Liam Neeson, PG, 114 minutes), Wednesday and Thursday only, 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 26
• Ozone Theatre Festival, hosted by SOAP Theatre, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, “The Gravitational Pull of Bernie Trimble,” by Beth Graham, presented by Shuswap Theatre, 7:30 p.m., for play details and tickets: soplayers.ca/festival.html
• Penticton Art Gallery presents Broken But Beautiful workshop, 6-8 p.m., $60 (members) and $65 (non-members), register at 250-493-2928
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 1:30-4:30 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: Spanish conversations, 10 a.m., bingo, 1-4 p.m. (sales begin at noon, doors open at 11 a.m.)
• Open Mic at Clancy’s Pub, Grill & Pizza, beginning at 6:30 p.m., 19 and over
• Young@Art, free for all at Penticton Art Gallery, 3:15-4:30 p.m., ages 10-16, all supplies included
• Live@Time with vocalist-guitarist Ari Neufeld, Time Winery, 6:30 p.m., $15, for tickets: timeswines.ca
• Pre-candidate workshop for those considering running for city council or the RDOS board, Penticton City Hall council chambers, 5 p.m., for more information call 250-490-4146 or send an email to: elections@rdos.bc.ca or: electiosn@penticton.ca
• Okanagan School of the Arts musical theatre for teens, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 4-5:30 p.m., this is the first of four consecutive Thursday sessions, register: okanaganschoolofthearts.com or phone 778-718-5757
• Special sneak preview: “Top Gun Maverick,” (Tom Cruise, PG, 131 minutes) at Landmark Cinemas
Friday, May 27
• Jurassic Quest at South Okanagan Events Centre, first of three days, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., tickets start at $23.50, plus tax and applicable service charges, ages 2 and under are free, for tickets visit: valleyfirsttix.ca or the SOEC box office, three days
• Ozone Theatre Festival, hosted by SOAP Theatre, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, “Ben Hur,” by Patrick Barlow, presented by Powerhouse Theatre, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: soplayers.ca/festival.html
• The Hillties, a six-piece funk-reggae-hiphop jam band, two-time Kootenay Music Award recipients, in concert at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., for tickets:thedreamcafe.ca
• Friday Night Live at Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, featuring Krystine & Josh, 7-9 p.m., $15, ages 19 and over
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m., birthday club, 11 a.m., intermediate and advanced line dance, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge, fish and chips, noon, acoustic jam session, 6:30 p.m.
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m., karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7:30 p.m.-close
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub and Grill, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, beginning at 8 p.m.
• Okangan Valley Miata Club’s “Topless Sun Run” 2022, a three-day event, headquartered at Penticton Lakeside Resort, first of three days
Saturday, May 28
• Damon and Terri Bremner and Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 56 present “The Rivers Run Through: A Flood Relief Benefit for the Town of Princeton,” noon-11 p.m. at the Princeton Legion, featuring Darrel Douglas, Pam Ferens, Gord McLaren, Kyle Anderson, Cody Kearsley, Terri Bremner, Fred Steen, Judy Rowe and Jeff Bodner, wristbands are $5 for the day
• Pathways burger barbecue and fundraising day, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Pathways office, 996 Main Street, by donation
• Stoplight Singles Party at Barley Mill Pub, what’s your dating status?, wear your colours, event begins at 8:30 p.m., no cover charge
• Jurassic Quest at South Okanagan Events Centre
• Cody Goertzen performs at The Barking Parrot patio, 5:30 p.m.
• House is a Rockin’ band jam with The Yard Katz, Orchard House, 1-5 p.m., $15
• Aidan Mayes performs at Slackwater Brewing Co., 7 p.m. no cover charge
• Blues guitarist Brandon Isaak in concert at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• The Skaha Climbers Festival at Skaha Bluffs, presented by Skaha Climbers Association to raise funds in support of the Skaha Park Watch Society and Skaha Climbers Anchor Repair Society, first of two days, see: skahaclimbersfestival.com
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., Grimms roast beef dinner, 5:30 p.m., live music with Sugar Plum, 6:30 p.m.
• Live music at Highway 97 Brewery, 6-9 p.m., no cover, artist TBA
• Ozone Theatre Festival, hosted by SOAP Theatre, awards banquet, Oliver Senior Centre, 5876 Airport Street in Oliver, dinner and dancing to Rebel Luv, for tickets: soplayers.ca/tickets.html
• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Downtown Penticton community market, 200 block of Main Street, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Royal Canadian Legion meat draw, 2-4 p.m., live music to follow, 4-7 p.m.
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.; meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Folk-pop-country singer Mat Duffus plays at Ye Olde Welcome Inn in Gallagher Lake, 4-7 p.m., no cover charge
• In-Knock-U-Lation, Women’s roller derby: Penticton Pistoleras vs Dam City Rollers from Castlegar, Penticton Curling Club, 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., $20 at the door, $15 in advance from LockWorks or Graphically Hip, beer garden and food truck on site
Sunday, May 29
• Final Day: Jurassic Quest at South Okanagan Events Centre, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., tickets start at $23.50, plus tax and applicable service charges, ages 2 and under are free, for tickets visit: valleyfirsttix.ca or the SOEC box office
• The Skaha Climbers Festival at Skaha Bluffs, presented by Skaha Climbers Association to raise funds in support of the Skaha Park Watch Society and Skaha Climbers Anchor Repair Society, first of two days, see: skahaclimbersfestival.com
• Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History, Okanagan Lake Park, 1:30 p.m., Volunteers needed, contact Sandra Niven at bcinfo@cysticfibrosis.ca, to donate visit: cysticfibrosiscanada.crowdchange.ca
• Okanagan Symphony Orchestra spring concert, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 2 p.m., featuring original works by student composers Dryden Bennett and Alex Thiessen, tickets are $14.50 (adult), $9 (students) and $4.50 (students), plus service charges, visit: valleyfirsttix.com
• IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s to celebrate and remember the people who have been affected by dementia, Skaha Lake Park (Rotary Centennial pavilion), 2-3 p.m., registration at 1 p.m., for additional details contact Nick Dunn: southokwalkchair@alzheimerbc.org
• Will Schlackl performs at The Cannery Brewing Co., 198 Ellis Street, 5-7 p.m.
• Grandmothers for Africa summer market and auto trunk treasure sale, Oasis United Church parking lot, 2964 Skaha Lake Road, 9 a.m. – noon, cash only
• BC-SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street in front of the Wholesale Club
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Rd.(N.W. corner of Fairview and Duncan, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.,, all proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness
• Eagles fraternity meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Cody Goertzen performs at The Barking Parrot patio, 5:30 p.m.
• Cascades Casino Penticton daily, 10 a.m. - midnight; 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
