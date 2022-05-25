Volunteers and participants are still needed for the Penticton edition of the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History, coming this Sunday, May 29.
The walk, which will leave Okanagan Lake Park at 1:30 p.m., is being staged in conjunction with 70-plus such events across the country in support of Cystic Fibrosis Canada, a group formed in 1960 to fund treatment and support for patients.
To register for the walk or make a donation, visit www.walk.cysticfibrosis.ca. To volunteer, email Sandra Niven at bcinfo@cysticfibrosis.ca.