Two sets of public washrooms along the Okanagan Falls waterfront have been closed for repairs after repeated vandalism.
“The latest incident at Kenyon Park on May 24 is the sixth time in the last two weeks that beachfront parks in Okanagan Falls have been targeted. Total repair costs are estimated at more than $1,500. The incidents have been reported to the RCMP,” said the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen in a press release Thursday.
Both the Kenyon Park and nearby Christie Memorial Park washrooms have been hit by intentional flooding, graffiti and more.
During the May 24 incident, witnesses reported seeing three young males running from the washroom at Christie Memorial Park toward the KVR Trail between 4 and 4:30 p.m. The same three males reportedly returned to the Kenyon Park washroom approximately one hour later, where additional vandalism occurred.
Anyone with information or who witnesses acts of vandalism occurring is asked to contact the RCMP.