The owners of a Summerland concrete plant are seeking to legitimize the business’s land use ahead of a major expansion.
SRM Concrete at 9606 Victoria Rd. S. has applied to the district for a site-specific zoning amendment to allow a concrete plant as a principal use on the site and an adjacent property at 9806 Victoria Rd. S. that is being eyed for the expansion. Both sites are already zoned for heavy industry, but not concrete plants.
“The amendment would allow the landowners to bring an existing concrete plant and business located at 9606 Victoria Road S. into compliance with the district’s zoning bylaw and further expand the concrete plant operation with the construction of a new mixing plant and silo to be located on the adjacent property at 9806 Victoria Rd S. The offices and shop would remain at 9606 Victoria Rd. S.,” said planner Alex Costin in his report to council.
Costin recommended council support the variance, because “given the decades of previous operation of this use at the site without any reported issues, it can be assumed the use is compatible with the surrounding area.”
Council voted unanimously to send the matter to a public hearing June 13.