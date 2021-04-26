A special education teacher in Merritt will represent the Liberals in the next federal election in the riding that includes parts of Kelowna, Summerland, West Kelowna, Olalla, Keremeos, Peachland, Princeton, Merritt and Logan Lake.
Sarah Eves was unopposed in seeking the nomination.
“(She) will continue building on our hard work to keep Canada moving forward,” Suzanne Cowan, the Liberals’ national campaign chair, wrote in announcing Eves as the party's candidate for the riding of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.
In the 2018 federal election, Liberal candidate Mary Ann Murphy won 25% of the vote, finishing second to incumbent Conservative MP Dan Albas, who won 48% of the vote.
An interview with Eves by James Miller will be featured in The Herald later this week.