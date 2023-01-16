Police conducted an emergency evacuation of a Keremeos RV Park on Monday morning following a rock slide that also triggered a detour around Highway 3 just west of the community.
Tim Roberts, who represents Area G (rural Keremeos/Hedley) on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, said no one was hurt but there was “slight damage” to one vehicle at the Eagle RV Park.
The campground and nearby Fas Gas station back onto the Similkameen River but face a steep, rocky slope just across Highway 3.
Roberts described the slide material as consisting of variously size boulders that tumbled down the slope.
“If you stand there and look up, you’ve got fairly majestic-looking crags that are beautiful to look at but are the size of townhouses,” added Roberts, who suspects recent rains after December’s deep freeze may have caused the slope to become unstable.
“This will be an ongoing thing we have to keep our eyes and our ears open for. The mountain sides are rumbling, and in these valleys it’s part and parcel with living this way,” said Roberts in a phone interview Monday afternoon.
Roberts estimated 25 to 30 people were evacuated from Eagle RV Park as a precaution. They were invited to register at an emergency reception centre at Victory Hall in Keremeos.
The highway detour takes motorists around the slide site on River Road using the so-called White and Red bridges.
Roberts expects the detour to remain in place at least until a geotechnical engineer visits the site Tuesday.