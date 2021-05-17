A citizens’ committee has come up with 11 guidelines for the siting of homeless shelters and supportive housing projects that will be considered Tuesday by Penticton city council, which has locked horns with the B.C. government over the locations of such facilities.
The guidelines were produced by the Safety and Security Advisory Committee at the request of council following its March 2 meeting, when local politicians voted unanimously to deny an extension of a permit required to keep the old Victory Church shelter at 352 Winnipeg St. in operation indefinitely – a decision since ignored by the B.C. government.
The first guideline acknowledges the Compass Court facility at 1706 Main St. as the city’s city permanent and main low-barrier shelter.
Other guidelines call for shelters and supportive housing to be located at least 150 metres from schools and waterfront parks and beaches.
Further proposed restrictions state shelters “shall not” be located “near” seniors’ residences and businesses that rely on foot traffic.
There are also a pair of key exemptions in the guidelines: shelters that provide services to women and children fleeing violence, and abstinence-based recovery facilities with 12 or fewer people.
The guidelines are intended for governments, provincial agencies and other groups that wish to develop shelters or supportive housing developments in Penticton.
“Council’s role is not to find a location for an entity that meets these guidelines, but to ensure that locations selected by entities meet these guidelines,” explains a staff report.
“A developer seeking locations for a shelter or supportive housing can request an exemption(s) from council for a particular part(s) of the guideline.”
Council is also set Tuesday to receive a dense financial analysis of the administrative overhead allocation practices of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen. The report resulted from a motion put forward by Coun. Frank Regehr in February.
City financial analyst Courtney Jones compared the RDOS to three other regional districts to come up with best practices for allocating the cost of RDOS staff time to its 19 member municipalities and rural areas.
She found the RDOS allocates the “majority” of its administrative overhead based on tax assessments, which could unfairly burden municipalities like Penticton and some rural areas.
“Often municipalities have higher tax assessment levels due to density within the municipality, however the municipality may have duplication of the same resources as the regional district and do not utilize regional district services to the same higher level that electoral areas utilize,” notes Jones.
In its last item of regular business, council will vote on a proposed 151-unit apartment complex at 435 Green Ave. W. that is the subject of a strong opposition campaign from neighbours concerned about traffic, property values and the environment.
The project was scheduled for a public hearing Monday night.
Tuesday’s council meeting is closed to the public due to health restrictions, but will be live-streamed on the city’s website.