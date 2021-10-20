Mounties are asking for the public’s help identifying two people accused of robbing a Penticton drug store earlier this week.
Police the suspects, a man and woman, entered the Shoppers Drug Mart at 1301 Main St. at closing time around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
“Employees were approached by a male and female suspect as they were in the process of closing the store. Both suspects shoved their way inside the store after threatening staff with bear spray. The suspects then stole select merchandise and left without physically harming anyone,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
“We’re disseminating surveillance footage of both suspects in the hope someone may be able to assist us in identifying either party.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.