The District of Summerland’s deputy mayor Erin Trainer said she will make no apologies for bringing her husband, mother and three young children to Whistler to attend the Union of British Columbia Municipalities annual conference.
Trainer, who is now in her third full term as a Summerland councillor, is upset a handful of local residents are attempting to damage her reputation by complaining publicly about her decision to bring her three small children, including a baby she was nursing, and her husband and mother, to attend the UBCM conference, held last September.
Paperwork from a Freedom of Information request was released to The Herald earlier this week by a local resident.
The FOI information shows Trainer claimed just under $2,300 in expenses during her four-day visit to Whistler. Almost all of the money claimed was to pay for a larger suite needed to house five family members during the conference.
Other attendees, including then mayor Toni Boot, and Chief Administrative Officer Graham Statt, claimed expense of just over $900, while Coun. Richard Barkwill claimed expenses of just over $1,100. (Holmes, as well as several other council members, did not attend the 2022 conference due, in part, to the timing of the municipal election.)
Mayor Doug Holmes and Statt showed strong support for Trainer, saying she didn’t break any rules and followed all policies and procedures relating to members of council representing the district at out-of-town conferences and special events.
Trainer said she “worked her butt off” during the entire UBCM conference and has no misgivings about bringing her three young children, husband and mother to Whistler.
Trainer’s children were aged four, three and 11 months, when the UBCM conference took place in September 2022.
“I’ve brought my children before (to previous UBCM conferences), because they were nursing at the time or they were very young,” she said. “This year, I needed to bring my Mom with me so she could watch them while I attended all the meetings.
“It was far from a family vacation, as some people have alleged. It was a lot of work for my Mom, and she can attest to that.”
She informed Statt before the trip that she would be bringing her children, husband and mother to Whistler.
“I asked if I could book a larger room, so I can accommodate my children, who I needed to bring with me as a mother and as an elected official. And I needed my mother to come as well, so she could watch my children while I’m in meetings.”
Trainer said she posted daily information on her Facebook page during her entire time in Whistler detailing her participation in various seminars and workshops.
“I had full days,” she said. “Sometimes I was gone… with ministers’ meetings at eight in the morning. I’d go to a meeting, come back, feed the kids, then go back to more meetings. I would spend most days starting early in the morning and I wouldn’t get back until after dinner.”
Trainer said there are a couple of local residents who question “every single decision” made by Summerland council over the past several months and she’s upset they are attempting to tarnish her reputation.
“I’m really upset and it’s been very stressful for me,” she said, not naming anyone. “I have been on council for a long time and I take my job very seriously.”
She’s proud of the fact that Summerland council has attracted young mothers to become elected officials.
“Not so long ago, our council was made up almost entirely of retired people, so I felt honoured to represent the demographic that rarely gets represented on council, because most moms don’t have time and it’s a huge sacrifice. For me, it means a lot to be on council. I think that’s one of the big reasons I’ve been elected three times. It’s because I represent families in our community, at least that’s what I try to do. I try to represent the next generation.”
“My children are very young and I need to have them with me,” she said. “I especially needed to have my 11-month-old with me (as she was breastfeeding). For me, it’s really important that I take them with me.”
Over the past five years, she’s “powered through and never asked for a leave (of absence)” while being a mother to three young children, she said.
“That’s why this is upsetting to me because I try to be as honest and transparent as possible,” she said.
Holmes said Trainer properly followed all guidelines and procedures before, during and after the conference and should not be criticized for bringing her young children and mother to look after them.
“The last three councils have had young mothers on them,” he said. “We’re proud to be a diverse council and not too many councils in this province can boast that. Not many have had women giving birth as young councillors. That’s something to be proud of.
“Working mothers are often expected to work as if they don’t have children and they’re expected to raise children as if they don’t work. It’s an almost impossible standard.
“You either make accommodations for that and allow people to fulfill their duties, or you have these homogenous councils of retired people.”
Singling out Trainer for criticism because she didn’t want to be away from her kids for several days is unfair, said Holmes.
“If you have a young family, you can’t just say, ‘oh well, I’m taking a week off and say see you later family.’ What kind of parent does that?”
Statt said district policy allows councillors attending conferences like UBCM to book rooms the day before and after.
“I will note Coun. Trainer was entitled to five nights, so she actually didn’t use her full entitlement,” said Statt.
Councillors are also entitled to $1,000 in expenses annually for council business, including conferences, and Trainer didn’t use any of it in Whistler, he said.
Trainer did not violate any rules, regulations and procedures for this trip, Statt said.
“All the amounts were within budget,” he said.
Booking a larger room for her three young children, spouse and mother should not be controversial in his opinion, said Statt.
“I did confirm it would be appropriate for her to do that (book a larger hotel suite) as it was within the budget an current policy,” he said. “I guess I would just say, if there’s any kind of issue or concern, people should take aim at the policy or me, but the councillor did nothing outside of what’s allowed.”
There are a couple of local residents involved in this FOI issue who have claimed on social media that Trainer booked multiple rooms in Whistler, which is “oratorical hyperbole” and simply not true, Statt said.
Trainer, who was first elected in 2014, topped the polls in her third bid for council in 2022.
