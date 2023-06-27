Smile of the Day

This photo of Donna Reimann appeared in the Tuesday, June 27, 2023 print edition of The Herald.

 Staff

Donna Reimann is an original director (the only one remaining) of the Peach City Beach Cruise which has been going strong in Penticton for 23 years. She loves the car show so much, during the two years it was postponed due to COVID, she still drove to Gyro Park to be there in spirit. See coverage of the event in Wednesday’s Herald.

Tags

Recommended for you