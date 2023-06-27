Donna Reimann is an original director (the only one remaining) of the Peach City Beach Cruise which has been going strong in Penticton for 23 years. She loves the car show so much, during the two years it was postponed due to COVID, she still drove to Gyro Park to be there in spirit. See coverage of the event in Wednesday’s Herald.
Most Popular
Articles
- Joan Phillip predicted to win B.C. byelection
- The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
- Quebec Elvis wins Penticton festival
- Judge unravels story of demise of Sather Ranch
- The Hub on Martin reintroduces music to downtown core
- Unanimous support for Marina Way project
- Trainer, Holmes take exception to UBCM criticism
- Kyle Rougeau earns prestigious scholarship
- Pen-Hi scholarship and bursary winners for 2023
- City’s swimming pool will close for 2 months
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Fireworks should be banned says advocacy group
- Smile of the Day
- Provinces with existing dental coverage got smaller share of federal kids' benefit
- Statistics Canada to release May inflation reading today
- Artificial intelligence to be hot topic at Collision tech conference in Toronto
- City offering free bus service for Canada Day