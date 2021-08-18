A resort-style residential development with 300-plus units and commercial space along Westminster Avenue is now planned for the high-profile El Rancho Motel site in downtown Penticton.
City council at its meeting Tuesday gave preliminary support to the Official Community Plan amendment required for the project and to send it to a public hearing on Sept. 7.
If the OCP amendment is granted, the developer would then start the design work required for other regulatory approvals.
An earlier version of the project was rejected by a 3-3 vote of council in June 2020, largely because the proposal didn’t feature a long-sought hotel to support the neighbouring Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
Since then, a hotel has been planned for nearby Vernon Avenue and the El Rancho proposal was amended to so that its residential component would include stratified units suitable for short-term rentals. The proposal also now envisions 8,600 square feet of commercial space fronting Westminster Avenue that was absent in the first version.
Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, told council the project could form a key part of the North Gateway Redevelopment and Investment Strategy, which is still in the works.
“This is really going to be a catalyst for that North Gateway area and really support what’s happening at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre,” said Laven.
Mayor John Vassilaki, who was among the naysayers in June 2020, said the new proposal has pulled him over to the yes side.
“I can tell you this is quite an improvement over the last one we saw a little while ago,” said Vassilaki.
Property owner Dennis Skuter laid out his new vision for the site in a letter of intent attached to council’s agenda package that makes clear he wants to take full advantage of the site’s proximity to Okanagan Lake and the convention centre.
“The retail component will be tourist themed and may include the following: spa, bistro, wine bar, resort clothing and gift store, tour operators and other tourism services,” wrote Skuter.
And the residential side – the form of which hasn’t been determined, although it will likely be contained in a cluster of towers up to six storeys tall – would operate like high-end resorts in Whistler and Osoyoos with amenities “such as a fitness centre, café lounge, bike rentals and outdoor resort-style pool facilities,” wrote Skuter.
In a separate business item, council approved a fresh one-year temporary use permit for the Enterprise car rental business currently operating on the El Rancho site, which covers 4.8 acres over three lots.
The motel was built in the 1950s and features 75 long-term rental units, residents of which will have to find new homes if the redevelopment goes ahead.