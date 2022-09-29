First Things First Okanagan is hosting a Clean Energy Expo this Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort East Ballroom.
The expo is designed for local residents who are curious about the move to energy efficient technologies for buildings and transportation.
The Energy Expo is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with admission by donation. Visitors can check out displays on solar, geothermal and heat pump technologies. Energy advisors and installers will also be on hand to talk about rebates and incentives offered by the federal and provincial governments.
Electric cars are in great demand but are hard to find at auto dealers to compare makes and models. Local dealers will have several of the newest EVs on display. As well, local EV owners will be showing off a wide variety of vehicles in the Lakeside’s parkade and will share their experiences driving and maintaining their EVs.
Throughout the day, energy experts will speak on a variety of topics from solar installations to home energy audits, and heat pumps for the Okanagan climate. Consult www.firstthingsfirstokanagan.com for the full schedule of events.
First Things First Okanagan is a local non-profit society whose members sponsor educational events to promote climate action.
“Our aim in putting together this expo was to assemble a variety of home energy experts and vehicle dealers who can answer people’s questions about new technologies that we’re hearing a lot about,” said society chair Jim Beattie.
“We’re excited to be featuring some local creative inventors and tinkerers,” Beattie added. “
There are people doing innovative work with electric motors: an electric Ford F-150 that can power a music concert, an EV jet boat, and a logging truck that uses electric power.”