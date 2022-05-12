Oliver will become the first community in the South Okanagan to add Indigenous territory acknowledgements to its public proceedings.
Council unanimously approved the measure at its meeting this week and it will be in place for the next meeting May 24.
The acknowledgement was written in collaboration with the Osoyoos Indian Band and will be read at the start of twice-monthly council meetings. It states: “The Town of Oliver acknowledges it is situated on the unceded ancestral homeland of the Osoyoos Indian Band within the Okanagan Nation. We give honour and pay respect to the Osoyoos Indian Band and its people.”
Mayor Martin Johansen said in an interview Thursday the idea had been percolating for a few years, but solidified during an April community-to-community meeting of elected officials from the town and band.
Johansen said it’s part of a broader move towards reconciliation and only proceeded with the OIB’s blessing.
“I always think it’s most respectful to ask, ‘What can we do to support you?’ And this is another step in that direction,” said the mayor.
No one from the OIB was available for comment Thursday.
In keeping with the spirit of reconciliation, Oliver council in April agreed to spend $12,300 to install a new flag pole outside town hall on which the OIB’s flag will fly alongside those of the town, province and country.
No other communities in the South Okanagan have followed suit yet, although territory acknowledgements are more common to the north. Kelowna was first out of the gate in 2019, while Peachland, Lake Country and Vernon all followed suit in 2021.