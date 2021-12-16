After four years of work on the project, the District of Summerland has finally found a location for an Okanagan Food and Innovation Hub.
The hub, which would offer small businesses access to food and beverage manufacturing and research equipment, is very tentatively set to be constructed at 26405 Garnet Valley Rd., which is owned by Okanagan Crush Pad Organic Winery.
Okanagan Crush Pad has offered to build the facility at its own expense, then lease space to the food hub and other clients.
Council was asked Monday to authorize staff to enter into the required partnership agreement, but balked at that suggestion and instead voted 6-0 – Mayor Toni Boot recused herself – to have staff negotiate the deal and then present it to elected officials for sign-off.
“I’m not prepared to approve a partnership agreement that I haven’t seen,” said Coun. Richard Barkwill.
“I don’t think we can give staff the authority to enter into a partnership agreement, carte blanche, without even knowing what it’s going to look like.”
Brad Dollevoet, the district’s director of development services, said negotiations were intended to run parallel to the creation of a business plan for the hub, development of which will be contingent on funding from senior levels of government.
While the B.C. government has already funded 12 food hubs across B.C., there are no current grant opportunities and Dollevoet doesn’t anticipate any new funding at least until the next fiscal year starts in April 2022.
“Our desire at the staff level is to be ready for when the funding does get opened up,” added Dollevoet.
The project will also be contingent on approval from the Agricultural Land Commission.
Building a food hub has been a strategic priority for the district since 2017. Work to date has mainly been carried out by consultants with grant funding.