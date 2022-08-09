Tuesday, Aug. 9
• Guitarist Bombino in concert at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $40, visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• The Ryga Arts Festival sneak preview, Lunessence Winery, 5716 Gartrell Road, featuring music by Small Kitchen Chaos and surprise guests, 7 p.m, $25, for ticket information visit: rygafest.ca
• Open Mic Night hosted by Tristan Telle, Barley Mill Pub, 7:30 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: New LINE dance. Lev.1, 9 a.m., Tuesday lunch special, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., computer help, 3:15 p.m.
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 1:30-4:30 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Yoga in the Garden at Linden Gardens in Kaleden, 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings, $17 drop-in or to register for classes: skahaflow.com
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Lasting Impressions” by Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528), Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn (1606-1669), and William Hogarth (1697-1764); “A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words” Art and Activism: Contemporary printmaking from Oaxaca, Mexico; and “Southern Cross,” Laurence Evelyn Hyde (1914-1987), gallery open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• LocoLanding Adventure Park now open daily, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum, “Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage.” This exhibit showcases Penticton’s distinctive heritage properties and how they have contributed to our city’s unique history and character, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 785 Main Street, by donation
• Penticton Public Sculpture exhibit, eight pieces of public art are now on display on Lakeshore Drive, outside City Hall and at the Vancouver Hill roundabout
• “She Lives in the Mountains” featuring the works of painter Diane Walters, presented by Summerland Community Arts Council, 9525 Wharton Street in Summerland, Tuesdays-Fridays, 10-4 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Coyotes Cruises, float the River Channel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., launch at 215 Riverside Drive, open daily
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Cascades Casino Penticton daily, 10 a.m. - midnight; 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Bullet Train” (14A, 126 minutes); “Easter Sunday” (95 minutes); “DC League of Super-Pets” (G,106 minutes); “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (rated G, 87 minutes); “Elvis,” (PG, 159 minutes); “Top Gun: Maverick,” (PG, 131 minutes), “Where the Crawdads Sing,” (PG, 125 minutes); ; For tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre: “Thor: Love and Thunder,” (PG, 120 minutes); Wednesday and Thursday; “Bullet Train,” (14A, 126 minutes); for showtimes visit: olivertheatre.ca
Wednesday, Aug. 10
• Open Mic Night hosted by Tristan Telle, Barley Mill Pub & Sports Bistro, 7:30 p.m.
• Pentage Winery presents Norman Gary Thomas live at Slackwater Brewing Co., 6 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: Alz. Caregivers, 10 a.m.; ukulele, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
• Summerland Community Arts Council presents: Music in the Park, Judy Rowe and the South Okanagan Big Band, Memorial Park in Summerland, 6:30 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 6:30 p.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre chair yoga, 9 a.m., cribbage, 1 p.m.
• Naramata Farmers Market, Manitou Park in Naramata, 4-7 p.m.
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 4-7 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo at Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• District Wine Village in Oliver night market, 100 Enterprise Way, 4-7 p.m. supporting Okanagan artists, growers, crafters, culinary artisans and entrepreneurs
• Gene Sequences by Christina Baird at the Long Gallery, 374 Main Street, Penticton, Wednesday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (closes 4 p.m. on Saturday)
Thursday, Aug. 11
• Outdoor Movie on the Barley Mill patio, “The Goonies,” 9:30 p.m., by $10 donation to BGC Canada, full menu, beverages and popcorn available
• All aboard: Kettle Valley Railway in Summerland, scenic runs Thursdays through Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., $29 (adults), $27 (seniors), $24 (youth), $19 (kids 3-12), visit: kettlevalleyrailway.org
• Learn about our city’s history, visit the SS Sicamous Maritime Museum, open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: chair dance, bingo 1-4 p.m.; imp. line dance, 1 p.m.
• Rollin’ Coal at Oliver’s Music in the Park, Oliver community bandshell, 6:30-8 p.m., 6359 Park Drive, by donation
• Live@Time, featuring Carly Reirson, Time Winery, 6:30 p.m., no cover charge
• Open Mic at Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 6:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• Tacos and Trivia on Thirst Days, 7-9 p.m. at The Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Vinyl Night at Cannery Brewing Co. featuring Backyard Beats, 6-8 p.m.
• Moving Lines: Live in the Badlands at Bad Tattoo Brewing, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 12
• Trombonist Nick La Riviere and The Best Laid Plans in concert at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $35, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Gord McLaren performs on The Barking Parrot’s patio, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
• Karaoke contest at Princeton Legion, every Friday night, 7 p.m., winner of each week will advance to the finals on Oct. 21, for more information call Damon Bremner at 250-488-1795
• Stand-up comedy at Clancy’s Pub, featuring Jeremiah Ukponrefe, Abdul Ali, Robert Peng, 8 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., karaoke with your host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, beginning at 8 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: Open 8-Ball tournament., 9 a.m., int./adv. Line Dance, 1 p.m.
• Summerland Museum & Archives Society presents Summerland History Tour, Peach Orchard Beach Park, 11 a.m., suggested $5 donation, to register email: summerhistoryprogram@gmail.com
• Penticton Tailgate Roller Skating event, Penticton’s new rink beside Gyro Park, a free event, 7:30-9:30 p.m., limited skate rentals are available
• Downtown Penticton Association presents Music in the Park with Ari Neufeld, Gyro Park, 8-10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 13
• The Ryga Arts Festival begins, Community conversation “Weathering the Storm,” Memorial Park, 9999 Charton Street, Summerland, 10-11:30 a.m.; Author Reading: Andrea Warner on Buffy Sainte-Marie, the authorized biography, Summerland Branch Library, 2-3:30 p.m.; Story booth, Summerland Branch Library, 12:30-5 p.m.; Made in Canada, an agricultural song circle, Memorial Park, 7-9 p.m., all events on Saturday are pay what you choose, visit: rygafest.ca
• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Downtown Penticton community market, 200 block of Main Street, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., free bicycle valet service courtesy of Penticton & Area Cycling Association
• Try dragonboating for free, Skaha Lake Park boathouse, 10 a.m., no experience needed, all equipment provided, for more information: pentictondragonboat.com
• Great White North in concert at District Wine Village in Oliver, 100 Enterprise Way, 8 p.m., tickets range in price $25-$35, visit: districtwinevillage.com
• Comedy Night at The Dream Café, featuring Matt Baker with Caleb Campbell and Dave Kopp, 7 p.m., for tickets visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Music Bingo with DJ Russ Treit, 8 p.m. - midnight at Giant’s Head Brewing in Summerland
• Chayce Kennedy performs on The Barking Parrot’s patio, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fresh BC Talent presents live performers ages 9-18, Blenz Coffee on Main St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m., visit: freshbctalentquest.ca
• Fraternal Order of Eagles burgers, noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m.
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
• Summerland Estate Winery B&B, Summer Concert series, Marv Machura, for tickets: summerlandwinery.ca
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner featuring Indo-Canadian cuisine, 5:30 p.m., live music with Rick Girard, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 14
• The Ryga Arts Festival continues, “Sharing Life Stories: Memoir and Biography Writing,” with Andrea Warner, Summerland Arts Centre, 10 a.m., $25; “In the Shadow of the Vulture,” a selected reading of George Ryga’s first novel, Summerland Arts Centre, 3:30 p.m., pay what you choose, for a full schedule of events: rygafest.ca
• Summerland Rotary Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Main Street
• Gord McLaren performs at District Wine Village in Oliver, 100 Enterprise Way, 3-5 p.m., free
• Bex (indie pop folk) performs at Cannery Brewing Co, 5-7 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, drop-in cribbage and darts, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• BC-SPCA Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street in front of the Wholesale Club
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Rd.(N.W. corner of Fairview and Duncan, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.,, all proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Summerland Estate Winery B&B, Summer Concert series, Steve Smith, for tickets: summerlandwinery.ca