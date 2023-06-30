Summerland council voted Monday to use funds from the Water Reserve to purchase meters in order that no cost would be incurred by the 240 small acreage owners in the Domestic Second Services category.
An estimated $675,000 will be required to complete the project.
The decision was reached after months of considerable input from the public and much debate by council Monday, focusing on fair treatment of all water users.
Summerland has two systems for water distribution—one handles treated water for domestic use and the other, a much cheaper untreated system for agricultural purposes.
In 2009 Summerland was awarded a $1.9 million grant to install water meters.
Money ran out before meters could be installed on all small properties, ¼ to 2 acres, with a second connection for irrigation.
This meant that approximately 1,890 properties have been paying the full domestic rate for household use and watering lawns and gardens while those 240 properties in the DSS category paid only a small flat rate or no fee at all.
Earlier this year, the 240 DSS property owners received a letter giving them three choices: disconnect the domestic second service at the district’s cost, pay the district $3,500 to install a new water meter on the second service or pay the district $3,500 to install a new water meter on both water services.
Following a public hearing on June 6 where considerable displeasure was expressed, staff presented a recommendation to council that DSS owners could disconnect second service with no charge or install a surface meter (other meters are in a pit at the property line) for a fee of $1,000.
Mock bills would be added for a period of time and rate structure options would be discussed at a future meeting.
The staff recommendation along with results of a public hearing held June 6 and comments from the public were considered by council on Monday.
The owners of DSS properties have said consistently that they are willing to pay for water but not for the cost of installation of meters which were provided free of charge for the 1, 890 other properties.
Some residents commented on the possible benefit of a cost-benefit analysis for the implementation of the metering system, especially in view of other nearby areas not having installed meters because of the cost.
Another point raised was the contradiction of residents forced to use expensive treated water for vegetable gardens and fruit trees at a time when growing food is encouraged.
Discussion by council members revolved mainly around what costs, if any and to what extent, should be borne by all water users for installation of the meters to the 240 DSS properties.
Staff told the council that coverage of the entire cost of the estimated $675,000 would equate to an additional $93.62 or 10 percent per each water user for one year.
This amount could be spread over five years, 2 percent per year, with the understanding that costs could vary per year.
Coun. Janet Peake said she was not comfortable adding even 2 per cent to everyone’s water bill for the benefit of a small portion of the population.
Coun. Marty Van Alphen argued that residents should not now be responsible for the cost of meters which were put in place previously at no cost.
Mayor Doug Holmes said he could not consider the cost of installation of water meters and water rates as separate issues.
The motion to obtain the $675,000 from the water reserve fund was passed with Mayor Holmes and Coun. Doug Patton opposed.
Included in the motion was that consideration of water rates would come before council in the fall.
Susan McIver is a published author and freelance writer who resides in Summerland. She previously covered Summerland council full-time for The Herald for more than a decade.