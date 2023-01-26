Property owners in Summerland are invited to an open house Feb. 2 to learn details of a proposed 3.76% tax hike for 2023.
District staff and council will be on hand at the arena banquet room to answer questions from 5-8 p.m., with a presentation slated for 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.
The district says just 1.64% of the planned hike is for increased operational costs, while the balance is earmarked to pay off a loan for utility and repaving work on Giant’s Head Road.
If approved, the 3.76% bump would cost the average homeowner an extra $66 per year, according to the district.
“We know that it’s a tough year for residents given inflationary impacts on household budgets, so council has worked hard to keep the tax rates as low as possible, focusing on cost savings, operational efficiencies, and other revenue generation options to help keep the tax rate increase as low as possible,” said Mayor Doug Holmes in a press release.