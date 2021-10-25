Five years after being appointed as chief financial officer for the City of Penticton, Jim Bauer is moving on.
His pending departure at the end of November was announced Monday by the local government.
“From the beginning, council has greatly appreciated the knowledge and experience Mr. Bauer brought to the roles and projects he led during his five years with the city,” said Mayor John Vassilaki in a press release.
“As a seasoned and professional advisor to elected officials, Mr. Bauer enabled great confidence in our annual budget process, both for the degree of planning that goes into it and the commitment to listening to the public through our community engagement outreach.
“On behalf of council, I extend our thanks to Mr. Bauer for his service to our community and wish him great success in his new opportunity.”
Bauer, who lives with his family in Kelowna, said in an email Monday he expects to be able to publicly reveal his new job later this week.
Prior to landing at Penticton city hall, Bauer spent 26 years working for the Alberta government, including stints as an assistant deputy minister and chief information officer for the Ministry of Justice, before relocating to the Okanagan with his family in 2015.
He started working for the City of Penticton in June 2016 as an information technology consultant and was in the right place at the right time when the CFO position became available in October of that year following the retirement of Colin Fisher.
In the five years since, Bauer has streamlined the city’s budget process, moved the local government deep into an asset and amenity management program, and helped steer the community through COVID-19.
More recently, he has overseen a 2021 city budget that, as of Sept. 30, is expected to show a $1.2-million surplus in its general operating fund at the end of the year, according to an update presented last week to council.
“It has been an honour and privilege to serve the community as their steward of the city’s financial resources,” said Bauer in the release.
“The opportunity to work with a highly talented and committed team of individuals, along with a seasoned council, has been incredibly rewarding and a highlight of my career.”