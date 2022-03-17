The Seventh-day Adventist churches of Oliver and Osoyoos are sponsoring a Ukrainian Charity Benefit Concert this coming Saturday, March 19, at the Venables Performing Arts Centre in Oliver.
Admission to the concert will be free and attendees will have the opportunity to lend support to several worthwhile non-profits, including the Adventist Development and Relief Agency, which are working to address the humanitarian crisis currently unfolding in the Ukraine.
The concert, set for 7:30-9 p.m., will also feature video stories of evacuees to help put a face on this crisis.
Saturday’s featured artist is B.C.’s own Gina Williams, whose repertoire spans pop, rock, jazz, Christian, world music and more. Local youth are also slated to perform.