Let’s ride! The 13th annual GoByBike Week launches Monday in Penticton.
GoByBike Week is a well-established community event that educates participants about the benefits of incorporating cycling into their commute and everyday life to promote healthy lifestyles, decrease carbon emissions to create a healthier environment, and save riders money.
The main goal of the program is to encourage and facilitate participation by first-time commuter cyclists and celebrate all commuter cyclists by creating an atmosphere that recognizes their accomplishments and encourages sustained positive behaviors.
GoByBike Week is implemented in over 30 communities in a co-ordinated effort under the GoByBike BC Society.
Penticton’s edition is back in full force with a jam-packed week of events for novice to experienced riders.
The kick-off event is a family open house at the Penticton Safety Village on Sunday, May 29, from 5-7 p.m.
Once the work week begins, Celebration Stations will be set up around town for cyclists from 7:30-9 a.m., Monday through Friday, where riders will receive free drinks and snacks, daily prizes and give-aways entries, bike check-ups from Freedom The Bike Shop and The Bike Barn, plus a chance to enter for the grand prize draw of a cycling trip to Holland.
Schools will be participating again as well with a variety of classroom activities
New this year is the Brewery Happy Hours. Five of Penticton’s breweries have come together to show support for Penticton riders. Each weekday, a different brewery will offer a happy hour special to patrons arriving via bike.
The week’s festivities will conclude with a community ride prior to the Wrap up Celebration taking place in Gyro Park on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 pm. The community ride, which is intended for all ages, will leave Gyro Park at 10 a.m.
The wind-up party will also feature a bike swap. To book a table or for more information about GoByBike Week, visit www.gobybikebc.ca/penticton/.