We like to bike

The staff of Dale Charles Physiotherapy during the 2018 Bike to Work Week.

 Special to The Herald

Let’s ride! The 13th annual GoByBike Week launches Monday in Penticton.

GoByBike Week is a well-established community event that educates participants about the benefits of incorporating cycling into their commute and everyday life to promote healthy lifestyles, decrease carbon emissions to create a healthier environment, and save riders money.

The main goal of the program is to encourage and facilitate participation by first-time commuter cyclists and celebrate all commuter cyclists by creating an atmosphere that recognizes their accomplishments and encourages sustained positive behaviors.

GoByBike Week is implemented in over 30 communities in a co-ordinated effort under the GoByBike BC Society.

Penticton’s edition is back in full force with a jam-packed week of events for novice to experienced riders.

The kick-off event is a family open house at the Penticton Safety Village on Sunday, May 29, from 5-7 p.m.

Once the work week begins, Celebration Stations will be set up around town for cyclists from 7:30-9 a.m., Monday through Friday, where riders will receive free drinks and snacks, daily prizes and give-aways entries, bike check-ups from Freedom The Bike Shop and The Bike Barn, plus a chance to enter for the grand prize draw of a cycling trip to Holland.

Schools will be participating again as well with a variety of classroom activities

New this year is the Brewery Happy Hours. Five of Penticton’s breweries have come together to show support for Penticton riders. Each weekday, a different brewery will offer a happy hour special to patrons arriving via bike.

The week’s festivities will conclude with a community ride prior to the Wrap up Celebration taking place in Gyro Park on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 pm. The community ride, which is intended for all ages, will leave Gyro Park at 10 a.m.

The wind-up party will also feature a bike swap. To book a table or for more information about GoByBike Week, visit www.gobybikebc.ca/penticton/.