With such a diverse range of issues and one of the fastest growing cities in the province, what comes first is really the biggest challenge facing West Kelowna.
But as the freshet continues and water quality advisories spring up in the Okanagan like pesky dandelions, West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom told guests at his State of the City address at a Westside Board of Trade breakfast Wednesday the Rose Valley Water treatment plant is council’s number one priority.
According to Milsom, the $75 million water treatment plant is now expected to be finished in the fall.
Once complete, the approximately 50,000 square foot treatment plant will deliver about 70 million litres of water a day, with a future expansion capacity of 115 million litres.
The new plant will provide clean water to over half of West Kelowna.
While the water treatment facility currently serving the Rose Valley and Lakeview Heights areas has chlorine as a single barrier treatment, the new plant will offer four barrier treatment, using a type of technology similar to the Powers Creek Water treatment plant built in 2007.
West Kelowna had initially hoped the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant would be online in spring 2023. The culprit, Milsom said, was COVID-19. A pandemic-related labour shortage meant contractors had a difficult time fully employing the project site.
As well, the project had supply chain issues, including one large piece of equipment being shipped from Sweden to North Korea in error before finally arriving in West Kelowna.
Milsom acknowledged the frustration of residents over the seemingly endless water advisories and notices.
“I thank residents for their patience while there’s these boil water notices and water quality notices,” he said. “But soon we’ll have clean water.”
According to Allen Fillion, West Kelowna’s director of engineering and public works, the city is past concerned this spring as far as flooding goes. Teams from the city who measured the snow pack in the Powers Creek basin around the end of Apri to early May found the snowpack was about 155 per cent above normal. There had been worrries over a rain-on-snow event last weekend, however, Fillion said the weather cooperated.
While West Kelowna is looking good as far as flooding goes, the city is not yet out of the woods for water quality advisories.
Mission Creek, which is roaring right now, lets out directly across from West Kelowna’s intake for the Sunnyside water system, impacting the water quality for the Sunnyside system, which is currently on a water quality advisory due to an increase of freshet-related turbidity in Okanagan Lake.
Beyond that, the new West Kelowna city hall and library has also been delayed and is expected to open in November after the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant.
Once the city has moved into the new hall, the Mount Boucherie Complex where city administration is currently set up will be returned to public use.
West Kelowna has received $3 million for 80 new childcare spaces in conjunction with BGC Okanagan. That money will be used to renovate the current administrative offices for more childcare spaces as the building is returned to the community.
Like many other communities in the Central Okanagan, West Kelowna’s population continues to grow. Milsom estimated that by 2040 the city’s population could be as high as 60,000, something which the city is starting to plan for. With up to 20,000 new residents by 2040, West Kelowna will need 8,000 additional homes in the next 17 years.
To get there, council is looking at higher density in the Westbank Centre, allowing six to 12 storey buildings depending on the sector. Infill such as secondary suites, carriage homes and smaller lot sizes in traditional neighbourhoods are being considered.
West Kelowna continues to lobby the provincial government regarding congestion snarling the highway and the elimination of the couplet that fractures the heart of Westbank Centre.
The Central Okanagan Integrated Transportation Strategy proposes removing the couplet and moving the southbound lanes of the highway now on Main Street to Dobbin Road with the northbound lanes.
Removing the couplet is important both from an economic development as well as a quality-of-life point of view, said Milsom, adding it would bring Main Street back to a walkable environment.
West Kelowna also wants to eliminate some of the stop lights on the highway for safety reasons as well as for the flow of traffic.
“It’s going to cost a fair amount of money for those improvements and we’d like to see money spent here as well as it being spent on the coast and the Lower Mainland,” said Milsom.