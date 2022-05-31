Tickets are on sale now for the upcoming Penticton Scottish Festival, which returns next month after a two-year hiatus.
The celebration, set to run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 2 at King’s Park, will have two components: The Penticton Highland Games will feature competing pipe bands, highland dancers and traditional Scottish heavy events, including the iconic caber toss, while the broader Penticton Scottish Festival will feature music and cultural entertainment from the Castilla School of Irish Dance, the Naramata Scottish Country Dancers, Simon Fraser University Pipe Band, Vale United Pipe Band, the Society for Creative Anachronism and much more.
Tickets cost $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and youth ages 13 to 18, while kids 12 and under get in free. To purchase tickets, visit www.showpass.com/penticton-scottish-festival-2022/.