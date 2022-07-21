Tempest Theatre is partnering with Peach Gravy Theatre Co-operative to deliver two nights of audience-inspired performance this weekend in Penticton
Long-time Peach Gravy leads Cain Critchlow, Isaac Gilbert and Sean Wood will step into the stage lights Friday and Saturday for 7:30 p.m. performances of “At The Table.”
“At The Table” derives its name from the collaborative process at the beginning of the night when the performers will seek key pieces of information from the audience which they will then weave into a long-form story to be acted out immediately.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and patrons are encouraged to arrive early to claim their seats and visit the downstairs lounge, where they can enjoy refreshments from Cannery Brewing, Slackwater Brewing, Mayhem Winery and others.
Tickets cost $20 each and there are discounts for groups of six or more and for Tempest’s Patreon members. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.tempest.ca/on-stage.ca.