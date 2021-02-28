UBC Okanagan is teaming up with a Spanish institution to host an online conference about the global future.
The March 4 event will feature speakers from North and South America and Europe, including West-bank First Nation Coun. Jordan Coble.
“As we tackle some of the greatest challenges of our time — from the climate change crisis, to the COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying health and economic insecurities, to issues of equity, diversity and inclusion … we also have a unique opportunity to join together with partners from around the world and deepen our understanding and exploration of these challenges and their global impact,” said Ananya Mukherjee Reed, vice-president academic at UBC Okanagan, in a news release.
The event, which starts at 8:30 a.m. is being co-hosted by the Orkestra – Basque Institute of Competitiveness.
It’s free and open to the public. Advance registration is required at: ubc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FqzmB5nJS4eEcfTAYB1aag