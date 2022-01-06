Sneaking into a home at night and pulling a knife on one of the occupants cost a Penticton man just nine months in jail.
Chance Russell Frank Marko, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence, and was sentenced Wednesday in provincial court in Penticton. With enhanced credit for 155 days’ time served, he had just 38 days left on his sentence.
Once his jail term is complete, Marko will be on probation for 18 months with nightly curfews.
Court heard a resident of a home on Granby Avenue awoke just after midnight on May 18, 2021, to find Marko inside the house. The resident told Mark to leave, which Marko did, before the resident gave chase.
During the brief interaction between the two men, Marko “brandished a knife before ditching it in a bush while running,” said Crown counsel Andrew Vandersluys.
Police fanned out from the home and arrested Marko in the area soon after.
In his possession, police found a set of keys and bank card that had been taken from the Granby Avenue home, along with break-in tools and a flashlight. The knife Marko brandished was also recovered by police.
Vandersluys recommended a one-year jail sentence based partly on Marko’s lengthy criminal record, which includes a 2014 conviction for break and enter that earned him six months behind bars.
Defence counsel Danielle Borgia countered with a recommended sentence of time served.
Borgia urged the judge to consider Marko’s guilty plea, which demonstrated he was “insistent on taking responsibility from very early on,” and Marko’s expressions of remorse.
Marko, she continued, had a “very volatile and chaotic upbringing” that saw him pass through at least 30 foster homes and led to him seeking refuge in hard drugs, including heroin and fentanyl in recent years.
“I think his record is a clear indication of his substance use problems,” said Borgia.
Marko himself, when given a chance to address the court, said he wished to emphasize “my understanding of the offence and how serious it was and how sorry I am.”
Judge Meg Shaw warned Marko that the impacts of his actions are likely still being felt.
“People in our society want and deserve to know that when they’re sleeping in their home they’re safe… and when someone violates that safety it’s very serious and can have a long-lasting impact for people psychologically,” said Shaw.
“You committed a very personal offence against people and they have been very personally affected by your actions.”
Shaw also noted the presence of a knife increased the potential for the incident to turn out far worse than it did.
The judge eventually decided on the nine-month jail term as a step up from the six-month term attached to Marko’s 2014 conviction for the same offence, and warned that any further such convictions would garner harsher punishments.