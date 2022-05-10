The snowpack that feeds a pair of key Summerland water reservoirs is well below normal for this time of year, but officials aren’t expecting any major impacts.
“Despite the low snowpack values, currently we do not have any concerns with our ability to fill up our key water storage infrastructure for use later in the season,” said Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer, in his report to council Monday night.
As of May 1, the 21-centimetre snowpack in the Headwaters area was 74% of normal, while in the Isintok Lake area was just 50% of normal.
Elsewhere in his report, Statt said a planned community-wide power outage on April 29 went as well as could be expected.
Fortis shut off its supply to Summerland from 11 p.m. on April 29 until 6 a.m. to April 30 while crews were doing upgrades at a local substation.
“I have received reports from both the fire department and RCMP that, other than two false alarms, the power outage did not increase crime or fire events in the community,” said Statt.
Fortis is planning one additional outage this fall to complete the work.