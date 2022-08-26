The fall in B.C. looks to be wetter than usual but a repeat of the devastating sky rivers is unlikely, according to a seasonal forecast from AccuWeather.
Relatively cool waters in the Pacific Ocean, a phenomenon known as La Nina, continue to exist and will play a significant factor in the province’s weather, a meteorologist says.
“For the third consecutive year, a La Nina will be in place this fall, which will likely impact the overall weather pattern for Canada this upcoming season and perhaps into winter,” Brett Anderson said in a Wednesday release.
“An active, Pacific storm track is anticipated to be directed into British Columbia this fall, which will favour above-normal rainfall and cloudier, cool days,” Anderson said.
But a repeat of the disastrous flooding that damaged and closed highways, drowned livestock, and severed railway lines last November is unlikely, given that it was considered to be a one in 500 year event, he says.
The La Nina weather pattern could also bring snow sooner than usual to the Coastal Mountains and Interior B.C., Anderson says.
Meanwhile, the weekend weather in the South Okanagan will see a clearing trend with highs in the low 30s today cooling off to a high of around 23C on Saturday and 25C on Ironman Sunday. Lows overnight will get down to around 12C over the weekend.
Okanagan Newspaper Group