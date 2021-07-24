One of the South Okanagan’s iconic wineries has been wedded to an equally prestigious new owner after going to court to divorce itself from a previous suitor.
A judge in B.C. Supreme Court on July 8 approved the $12.6-million sale of Wild Goose Vineyards and Winery to Burrowing Owl Estate Winery.
Wild Goose is based in Okanagan Falls and has been in business since 1990, while Burrowing Owl is headquartered near Osoyoos and began operations in 1993.
According to the court decision, Wild Goose was owned by the family of its late founder, Adolf Kruger, until 2019, when his heirs sold to PortLiving, a Vancouver development firm, for $11.3 million in an effort to raise capital to grow the winery.
PortLiving promised $9 million in cash and the other $2.3 million in installments but defaulted on its first scheduled payments and later pulled $800,000 out of Wild Goose, putting the winery into default with its lenders and causing some employees’ paycheques to bounce.
To help clean up the mess and save the business, the Kruger family went to court in March 2021 and had their winery put into receivership.
The court-appointed receiver, Bowra Group, then hired a real estate firm to market Wild Goose, which resulted in the bid from Burrowing Owl and one other for $11.8 million.
PortLiving opposed the sale, claiming the winery wasn’t properly marketed, and asked that it be put back up for sale.
Justice Geoffrey Gomery rejected that claim, noting 33 potential buyers signed non-disclosure agreements to view Wild Goose’s financial information and five of them toured the property.
The judge also noted Bowra Group borrowed $280,000 to keep Wild Goose running through receivership and that the winery was at risk of shutting down July 31 because its insurance was due to expire then and would not be renewed due to the business’s financial situation.
That risk of the winery closing – even temporarily – and reducing its value was enough to convince Gomery to order the immediate sale to Burrowing Owl, which “will generate sufficient funds to pay out all the secured creditors with money left over for the shareholders' loans.
“This sale will permit the winery to remain in business without interruption. It will retain its existing employees and its relationships with its present suppliers,” concluded Gomery.
The decision notes that, aside from its ownership troubles, Wild Goose is on solid financial footing and reported net income of $900,000 in 2020.
“The COVID‑19 pandemic actually contributed to the winery's profitability in 2020 by substituting online for restaurant sales (which have) lower margins, a phenomenon that is not likely to be repeated in future years,” wrote Gomery.
Burrowing Owl announced its acquisition in a July 15 press release that made no mention of the court proceedings.
“We have been looking at various opportunities to grow our business over the past few years, and we feel that Wild Goose is a perfect fit for us,” president Chris Wyse said in the release.
Burrowing Owl, which produces approximately 50,000 case a year, is known for its red varietals, while Wild Goose, which does 18,000 cases annually, is renowned for its whites.