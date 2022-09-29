Time is running out to pick up discounted tickets for the 2022 Penticton Beer Run.
The all-day event, which is set for Saturday, Oct. 15, is one of Penticton’s most unique attractions. It will see participants navigate a 10-kilometre course, while enjoying tastings from 10 local breweries and food stops at three locations.
Participants will first check in at Okanagan Lake Park from 9-11 a.m., then climb onto a shuttle for a ride to Abandoned Rail Brewing Co. for wave starts.
The event is hosted by Penticton-based Hoodoo Adventures, with partial proceeds to its Youth Outdoor Recreation Society, which offers subsidized programming kids.
Registration costs $120 per person if you sign up through Friday, Sept. 30, then rises to $150 as of Saturday, Oct. 1. Teams are welcome and individual members are encouraged to register as soon as possible to help ensure they can ride with their mates in the shuttles.
The participating breweries are: Abandoned Rail, Cannery, Neighbourhood, Slackwater, Bad Tattoo, Barley Mill, Tin Whistle, Highway 97, Firehall and Giant's Head.
Food stops will be at: Bench Market, Loki’s Garage and The Barking Parrot.
Food trucks at the park will be: The Wienery, Queen City Eats and Law of Attraction.
For more information or to register, visit www.PentictonBeerRun.ca.