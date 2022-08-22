PRINCETON — Princeton residents Todd and Kim Davidson were one of about 200 families that were displaced following the Nov. 14 atmospheric river event.
Their home, near the foot of Fenchurch Ave., was in one of the hardest hit neighbourhoods flooded by the Tulameen River after it burst through dyking in several places.
On Saturday, the Davidsons thanked the community for all the support they received by hosting a Homecoming Block Party.
Although they had been back living in their home since mid-March, and spending close to $100,000 to repair flood damage, the thought of an outdoor celebration just seemed right.
The couple, who moved to Princeton four years ago, knew the history of their home, which had been flooded once before. Following that event, the then-owners had the house raised.
However, it was not high enough to save the main floor of damage by the flood nine months ago.
The couple qualified for financial help from the Disaster Relief Fund and had a lot of free labour provided by the Mennonite Disaster Services group.
The block party itself, funded through a Small Neighbourhood Grant provided by the Community Foundation of South Okanagan/ Similkameen, saw friends, neighbours, and residents from throughout the community stop by in drop-in fashion to enjoy music, a burger, hot dog, or smokie, with pop, water, and potato chips. There were kid’s games set up on the street and a lot of storytelling about the flood that brought the community closer together.
What made the event even more spectacular was that the predicted rain and thunderstorm held off until just minutes after the six-hour block party ended at 6 p.m. According to the Princeton weather office, a total of 20.7mm fell. It didn’t dampen the Davidsons’ spirit as they are just happy to be back in their home. Some displaced flood victims are still not. The block party was held just a few metres away from where the Tulameen River spilled onto Fenchurch Ave.
