The candidate who handily topped the polls in last June’s Penticton by-election will seek a full term on council in the Oct. 15 general election.
James Miller said in a press release he believes the main issues in this fall’s vote will be “the opioid crisis, crime reduction, assistance for those who are experiencing homelessness and lack of affordable housing.”
Also on Miller’s agenda are support for not-for-profit festivals, assistance for the homeless, changes to the council’s request-for-tenders approach to bids on city contracts and restrictions on vacation rentals.
Emphasizing his close-to-the-voters approach, Miller said: “Next to the mayor, since COVID restrictions were lifted, I have attended more local events than any other member of council.”
As well, he said: “I have consistently stuck up for local people and demonstrated that, when appropriate, I’m never afraid to ask the hard (questions) when something doesn’t seem like it should be.”
Miller’s full-time job is managing editor of Penticton Herald. He says he will take a leave of absence for the campaign period and, if re-elected, will resume his duties with restrictions around his involvement with the newspaper’s coverage of city hall.
In last June’s by-election, Miller finished well in front of the field with more than twice as many votes as the second-place candidate.