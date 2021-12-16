Love it or hate it, the first section of Penticton’s lake-to-lake cycling route is now in place – and so is the cash to nearly finish off the project.
The first section runs approximately two kilometres along Martin Street and Fairview Road, between Okanagan Lake and Duncan Avenue. It uses metal railings and concrete blocks to separate the two-way cycle track from vehicular traffic.
With a thick haze of wildfire smoke hanging in the air, that first section was officially opened to public during a special ride in early August.
“We have five-year-olds here, right up to people in their 80s and 90s. That’s what this bike lane was built for: for protecting all age groups,” a beaming Mayor John Vassilaki said before testing out the route.
The $2.3-million project has not been without controversy, though, beginning with the chosen routing, which eliminated some on-street parking and undid some earlier downtown revitalization work.
The controversy continued with the city’s decision to award a $224,000 sole-source contract for the metal railings to a company in Minnesota, and carried on even after the route opened, when a disability advocate went public with concerns about how the concrete barriers and signage were making it hard for people with disabilities who live along the route to access transportation like handyDART buses.
“It’s just so reflective of poor planning and lack of consideration of the specific needs of seniors and people with disabilities in the community,” said Spencer van Vloten, editor of the BC Disability website, in a September interview.
At the same time, a Fairview Road couple went public with the problems they’d been having accessing their driveway due to the bike lanes. The city tried to rectify the problem by paving part of their lawn at taxpayers’ expense.
Still, cycling advocates have praised city council for its progressive thinking on the project, which is meant to form the spine of the city’s future bike network.
That led to elected officials including $4.7 million in the 2022 budget to do the next four-km portion from Duncan Avenue to South Main Street.
Funding for that work was approved by a narrow 4-3 vote during November budget deliberations.
Among the naysayers was Coun. James Miller, who suggested the project, although “fabulous,” should go to a referendum or be turned into an election issue in October 2022.
“I just cannot justify that kind of whopper expense at this time,” said Miller, who later voted against the entire budget to help underscore his point.
“We can’t have our cake and eat it too. We have to set priorities and, to me, (the bike route) is secondary.”