Almost the entire province of British Columbia is under a heat warning issued Monday by Environment Canada.
“The peak daytime high temperatures are expected from Wednesday to Friday. Then, a slow cooling trend is likely next weekend to early August,” the warning states.
“The hottest time of the day will be late afternoon to early evening. The coolest time of the day will be near the sunrise.”
As of Monday morning, Environment Canada was forecasting Thursday to be the hottest day in Penticton with a projected high of 37 C and a low of 18 C. Identical numbers are projected for Osoyoos, which typically tends to be a few degrees hotter.
The record high for today in Osoyoos is 41.1 C, established in 1998, and for Penticton is 37.6 C, established in 2006.
“Extreme heat affects everyone,” the warning goes on to note. “The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors. Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.”