Friday, June 24
• 20th annual Peach City Beach Cruise, first of three days, DJ Frank Lyons begins in Gyro Park at 9 a.m., live music featuring Roland Allen Trio, 1 p.m., Cassie Flair, 2 p.m., Paul James, 3 p.m., Kyle Anderson, 4 p.m., Jeff Bodner’s Essence of Elvis, 5 p.m., Marty Edwards and the Revival, 6:30 p.m., March Hare country show, 8:20 p.m., March Hare, 60’s show, 9:45 p.m.; cruising will take place on the Lakeshore and in and around Burnaby Ave. and Westminster Ave. at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
• Penticton Pacific Northwest Elvis Festival begins at Okanagan Lake Park, first of three days, opening ceremonies at 1 p.m., featuring Corny Rempel, Lee Alexander and Bruno Nesci, competition rounds begin at 1:15 p.m., after party featuring Elvis karaoke, Slackwater Brewing, tickets for the major festival events are available at South Okanagan Events Centre box office, online at: valleyfirsttix.ca or phone 250-276-2144
• Stanley Cup finals, Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche, Game 5 in best-of-seven championship, 5 p.m. (PT)
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub and Grill, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, beginning at 8 p.m.
• South Main Drop-In Centre: Open 8 Ball tournament, 9 a.m., Birthday Club, 11 a.m.; Int./Adv. Line Dance, 1 p.m.
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m., karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7:30 p.m.-close
• Penticton Elks Lodge, fish and chips, noon-1 p.m., acoustic jam session, 6:30 p.m.
• Yoga in the Garden at Linden Gardens in Kaleden, 9:30-10:45 a.m. on Friday mornings, $17 drop-in or to register for classes: skahaflow.com
• Paul James performs on the Barking Parrott patio, 5:30 p.m., no cover charge but ages 19 and over
• The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos is now open for the season, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily, $15 (adults), $10 (students and seniors), $30 for the family, season passes available for $45, for more details: oldgristmill.ca
• LocoLanding Adventure Park now open daily for the season, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Serge Dube solo exhibition featuring 18 brand new works, The Lloyd Gallery, 18 Front Street, show runs until June 30
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Now showing at the Penticton Museum, “Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage,” showcasing Penticton’s distinctive heritage properties and how they have contributed to our city’s unique history and character, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 785 Main Street, by donation
• Penticton Public Sculpture exhibit, eight pieces of public art are now on display on Lakeshore Drive, outside City Hall and at the Vancouver Hill roundabout
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Elvis,” (PG, 159 minutes); “The Black Phone” (PG, 102 minutes); “Lightyear,” (G, 105 minutes); “Jurassic World: Dominion (PG, 147 minutes); “Top Gun: Maverick,” (PG, 131 minutes).
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness,” Friday through Sunday with weekend matinees
Saturday, June 25
• 20th annual Peach City Beach Cruise, second of three days, view 850 cars along Lakeshore Drive, Firefighters charity pancake breakfast at Gyro Park, 7-10 a.m., DJ Frank Lyons begins in Gyro Park at 9 a.m., live music featuring Roland Allen, 11 a.m., Boundless Bellydance, 11:30 a.m., Cassie Flair, noon, Jeff Bodner Essence of Elvis, 1 p.m., Paul James, 2 p.m., Kyle Anderson, 3 p.m., Roland Allen Trio, 4 p.m., Jeff Bodner, 5 p.m., Marty Edwards as Kinda Kenny, tribute to Kenny Rogers, 6:30 p.m., March Hare 70s, 8:20 p.m., March Hare, 80s, 9:45 p.m.; cruising will take place on the Lakeshore and around Burnaby Ave., Westminster Ave. at 7 p.m.
• Penticton Pacific Northwest Elvis Festival at Okanagan Lake Park, second of three days, At Okanagan Lake Park: Round 2 competition, 9 a.m. (gates open at 8 a.m.), at South Okanagan Events Centre: headliner show, featuring Dean Z., Gordon Hendricks and Corny Rempel, tickets for the major festival events are available at SOEC box office, online at valleyfirsttix.ca or phone 250-276-2144
• Penticton’s own Mason Burns performs at Clancy’s Pub, Grill and Pizza, 8 p.m.-close, $17 at the door, a portion of ticket sales will be donated to BC Prosthetics
• Mission Dance Company performs “Swan Lake,” featuring special guest artist Kealan McLaughlin, The Cleland Theatre, 7 p.m., for tickets visit Eventbrite.ca or call 250-490-2426
• Some of B.C.’s top beach volleyball players are participating in a tournament featuring 24 mens and 24 womens teams at Skaha Lake Park volleyball pits, beginning at 9 a.m.
• The House is a Rockin’ band jam hosted by The Yard Katz, featuring guest artists The Vale Pipe Band, proudly supporting South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre, Orchard House, 157 Orchard Ave., 1-5 p.m., $15
• Summerland Sweets celebrates its 60th anniversary with a free pancake breakfast, 8 a.m.-noon, 6206 Canyon View Road
• Spotlight Singles Party at Barley Mill Brew Pub 8:30 p.m., featuring DJ music, dancing and karaoke, wear your colours: yellow (it’s complicated), red (unavailable), green (single and ready to mingle), purple (single and looking for same sex partner)
• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Downtown Penticton community market, 200 block of Main Street, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., bike valet available from Penticton and Area Cycling Association
• “Janis Lives,” a tribute to the music of Janis Jopin performed by Sherrie ‘Voxxy’ Johnson, Frank Venables Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $35, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• KoboTown performs at The Dream Cafe, a seven-piece reggae band, 8 p.m., doors and kitchen open at 6 p.m.
• Fresh BC Talent presents live performers ages 9-18 outside Blenz Coffee, 284 Main Street, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
• 45th Annual Penticton Art Gallery Fundraising Auction, 3:30-9:30 p.m. on the grounds of the gallery, tickets are $30 and available at 250-493-2928 or via email at reception@pentictonartgallery.com, to prebid on or view the auction items, visit: 32auctions.com/PAG2022
• Coyotes Cruises official opening day, float the River Channel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., launch at 215 Riverside Drive, open daily
• South Okanagan Similkameen Pride presents “Fruit Float” at Coyote Cruises, meet at 1 p.m. for pop-up dance party and photos, launch at 1:30 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.; meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Paul James performs on the Barking Parrott patio, 5:30 p.m., no cover charge but ages 19 and over
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., Grimms roast beef dinner, 5:30 p.m., live music to follow with Wendy Sings, 6:15 p.m.
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., live music to follow
• Penticton Arts Council presents Eco Prints with Alice, Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Ave., 1-4 p.m., $40, email: pentictonartscouncil.com
• Marv Machura performs at Summerland Estate Winery, 21606 Bridgeman Road, Summerland, 2-4 p.m., $20, for tickets: summerlandwinery.ca
• Mandy Cole performs at Slackwater Brewery, 8 p.m.-close
• Piano Dueling Divas request show, Highway 97 Brewery, 6 p.m., $20 at the door or $15 in advance
• All aboard: Kettle Valley Railway in Summerland is operating again this season, scenic runs on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., $29 (adults), $27 (seniors), $24 (youth), $19 (kids 3-12), visit: kettlevalleyrailway.org
Sunday, June 26
• Opening day: Summerland Rotary Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Main Street, featuring live music with Chris Buck from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., for vendor information call “Linda” at 250-486-3488
• Final Day: 20th annual Peach City Beach Cruise at Gyro Park, Firefighters charity pancake breakfast, 7-10 a.m., DJ Franks Lyons, 8 a.m., Jeff Bodner’s Elvis Gospel in the Park, 9:30 a.m., prizes and awards to be presented at 11 a.m.
• Penticton Pacific Northwest Elvis Festival concludes, At Okanagan Lake Park: charity gospel show and pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. (gates open at 7 a.m.), $5 for the show at the gate (cash only), At South Okanagan Events Centre: Competition Finals, 2 p.m., At Penticton Lakeside Resort: ETA After Party, cost of after party is $30 which includes a meal
• Penticton Pinnacles Jamboree, a one-day event featuring eight under-12 boys soccer teams from up and down the valley, King’s Park, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Pacific Coast premier men’s soccer action, Victoria at Penticton Pinnacles, 1 p.m. at King’s Park
• South Okanagan Similkameen Pride presents 1st annual Penticton Rolling Pride Parade, starts at LocoLanding parking lot, 3 p.m. (meet at 2:30 p.m.), roller skate to Gyro Park for pop-up roller disco celebration
• Some of B.C.’s top beach volleyball players are participating in a tournament featuring 24 mens and 24 womens teams at Skaha Lake Park volleyball pits, beginning at 9 a.m., finals later in the day
• Patrick Gilmour performs at The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover
• Daves of our Lives performs at Summerland Estate Winery, 21606 Bridgeman Road, Summerland, 2-4 p.m., $15, for tickets: summerlandwinery.ca•
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub
• BC-SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street in front of the Wholesale Club
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Rd.(N.W. corner of Fairview and Duncan, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.,, all proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team emergency pet services 101 volunteer training course, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Pathways Addictions Resource Centre, 1-996 Main Street, $65 per person, to register: info@altercanada.org or phone 250-809-7152
• Cascades Casino Penticton daily, 10 a.m. - midnight; 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
• Stanley Cup finals, Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning , Game 5 in best-of-seven championship, if necessary, 5 p.m.
Monday, June 28
• Okanoggin Barber Shop presents Men in Underwear Fashion Show, 6 p.m., The Backyard at The Cannery Brewing Co., $20 (limited quality), in support of local triathlete Jen Annett, raffle tickets available in advance at 254 Ellis Street
• Summerland Council meets at 13211 Henry Street, sessions begin at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., to view agenda; summerland.ca