Plans are in the works to build camp-style accommodations in Princeton for upwards of 100 people who are expected to be out of their flood-damaged home for the foreseeable future.
Mayor Spencer Coyne told a press conference Friday that many people whose homes were damaged in the November floods have been forced to temporarily seek shelter elsewhere due to a housing shortage in Princeton.
That has pressed the town to open discussions with the B.C. government about setting up camp-style lodging in the town’s industrial park.
“We want everybody home. That way they can work on (remediating) their homes, they can go to work, they can be part of the community,” said Coyne.
At least five square blocks of Princeton, between the downtown core and Tulameen and Similkameen rivers, were flooded by surging waters in the early morning of Nov. 15.
The mayor said town officials are still tallying the damage and it remains unclear how many homes and businesses were impacted.
In the outlying rural areas that are under the jurisdiction of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, building inspectors examined 460 properties and found damage on 104 of them.
Mark Petry, manager of building and enforcement for the RDOS, said the heaviest damage was seen in the communities of Tulameen and Coalmont, which have a few hundred permanent residents between them.
“The amount of mud and debris that ended up in some of these homes was unbelievable. It was like a mudslide and an earthquake all at the same time,” said Petry.
“Some of the water lines on the front doors were upwards of five or six feet (high), and really it’s amazing, as far as I know, that no one was injured or killed. It’s a small miracle.”
Those still recovering from flooding are now receiving emergency support services through the Canadian Red Cross, which this week assumed responsibility for the program that had been operated by local governments and the province.
People currently receiving support services, such as food and accommodation, are eligible to continue getting help at least through Jan. 7, 2022, according to Matt Baden, a rapid response manager for the Red Cross.
Baden noted a separate program operated by the Red Cross with financial support from the B.C. government and private donors is providing one-time payments of $2,000 per household that was evacuated by flooding after Nov. 14. To date, $12.4 million has been disbursed across B.C.
Coyne urged anyone who wants to help Princeton residents directly to donate to a relief fund established by the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen, which will provide payouts of $1,000 to flood victims. To donate, visit www.cfso.net.
The mayor is also looking forward to Monday’s planned reopening of the Coquihalla Highway to commercial traffic.
Highway 3, which runs through Princeton, has for weeks served as the only road link between the B.C. Interior and Lower Mainland, leading to heavy traffic and crashes.
But it hasn’t exactly been a boon to Princeton businesses.
“The gas stations and some of the businesses along the highway have seen an increase in traffic (but) we still don’t have potable water for the highway corridor… so it’s limited some of what they can supply to travellers,” said Coyne.
“With the highway traffic being re-routed back onto the Coquihalla, that’s a huge sigh of relief for us. (Highway 3) is closed almost every day right now with at least one accident or more, and that’s added extra strain onto our emergency services.”