Residential power customers in Summerland will receive bill credits totalling $200 next year, after council voted unanimously Monday to match a provincial benefit aimed at taking some of the sting out of inflation.
The district’s $100 credit is forecast to cost a total of $550,000 and will be funded from the electric utility’s surplus.
It will also blunt the impacts of two other big changes to utility rates approved Monday: elimination of a 10% discount for early bill payments and a 4.9% increase in the water rate.
Those changes are expected to cost the average residential household that regularly receives the 10% discount an extra $350 annually – a bump that drops to just $150 after the $200 credit.
Meanwhile, the average residential household that doesn’t regularly receive the 10% discount is forecast to come out ahead by $88 after the $200 credit.
Council heard approximately 93% of utility customers have regularly received the discount this year, down from 96% in 2019.
Mayor Doug Holmes said the idea of a district-supplied $100 credit arose over the past few weeks in response to initial public concern about the planned removal of the 10% early payment discount.
“The message we’re hearing is that removing the 10% discount is too much, too soon and I certainly understand people are under a lot of financial pressure these days,” said Holmes.
“I know these one-time government pay-offs kind of seem like a populist move at the time, but there is a reason for it: It’s to help people out in a difficult time and I think we’re in a difficult time right now. But, at the same time, it’s not the same as a rate decrease because in the long run we need that money.”
Coun. Adrienne Betts supported the moves, but expressed a desire to provide more targeted relief for those most in need.
“I really struggle with this because not every household needs this benefit and the ones that are struggling need more, frankly,” said Betts.
“I’m really, really worried about our citizens who are struggling with inflationary pressure and I think that taking $550,000 of our surplus is a blunt tool to help some and some who don’t need help.”
The $550,000 represents nearly all of the $600,000 surplus forecast for the electrical utility in 2023.
Both bill credits will be applied automatically in the first quarter of 2023.
Elimination of the 10% discount is expected to add about $2 million annually to district coffers and ease some of the heavy inflationary pressure under which its districts are currently operating, according to finance manger David Svetlichny.
He cited as examples the water utility, which has seen chemical costs rise by 140% and add $490,000 to the annual operating budget, and the power utility, which has seen wholesale power costs climb by $750,000, making it “the single largest expense in the district’s entire budget.”
Penticton city council grappled with some of the same issues last week and voted for a 2% increase in power rates, down from the 5% recommended by staff.
Summerland council approved two other changes to its fees and charges bylaw on Monday: It added a $10 application fee for FOI requests to match the B.C. government’s new scheme and hiked the cost of dog licences from $20 to $30 for animals that are spayed or neutered and from $40 to $60 for dogs that aren’t fixed.