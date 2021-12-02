The BC Coroners Service has confirmed one person died in a crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Warren Avenue and Channel Parkway in Penticton.
Multiple injuries and vehicles were associated with the afternoon crash, which saw a pickup truck T-bone an SUV.
The BC Coroners Service declined to provide any details about the victim due to privacy concerns, while the RCMP didn’t respond to a request for more information about the crash.
Meanwhile, police say a separate crash Wednesday morning near Kaleden on Highway 97 south of Penticton sent one man to Kelowna General Hospital with serious injuries.
“Initial information at scene suggested a pickup truck traveling south on Highway 97 crossed the double solid line, colliding with an on-coming semi-trailer,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
“The pickup truck side-swiped the semi-trailer's cab, which included a diesel fuel tank. This resulted in a diesel spill.”
Grandy said no criminality is suspected in the incident, which remains under investigation.
Highway 97 in the South Okanagan is seeing more traffic than normal because of closures on other B.C. Interior highways due to flooding.