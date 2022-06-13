The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
9:27 a.m. Billiter Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
9:53 a.m. Camberly Cove, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
11:56 a.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Medical first response.
12:14 p.m. Birch Street, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
1:22 p.m. Green Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
1:40 p.m. Skaha Lake, Penticton. Marine rescue.
1:58 p.m. Beach Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.
2:35 p.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Motor-vehicle incident.
4:11 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Osoyoos. Assist other agency.
4:33 p.m. Highway 40, Summerland. Burning complaint.
5:15 p.m. Lee Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
9 p.m. Park Drive, Oliver. Assist other agency.
9:43 p.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Medical first response.
11:41 p.m. Wade Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.