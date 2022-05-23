After a small army of volunteers applied the finish touches, Summerland’s new destination opened to squeals of delight this past weekend.
More than 40 volunteers showed up on Saturday morning to help spread two truck loads full of an engineered wood fibre product for the playground surfacing. Thanks to the strong and mighty crew, the playground was open to the public that afternoon. Within hours of word getting out, the playground was full of excited children and families.
“The Memorial Park playground project is one of council’s strategic priorities and we are thrilled to see it opened this week just in time for the outdoor season,” said Mayor Toni Boot in a press release.
“We look forward to seeing local and visiting families enjoy this destination play space in the heart of downtown Summerland for many years.”
Supplied by Surrey-based Playspace Adventure Ltd., the new playground equipment is designed for kids ages two to 12 and incorporates elements of STEAM learning – science, technology, engineering, art and math.
The design includes a massive slide that allows multiple kids to ride together, along with sensory panels, kinetic flags, a spinner that reflects sunlight, a problem-solving puzzle, technology through kid-powered and solar-powered energy, and math and engineering development through signage that educates children on momentum, movement and angles.
The total project cost was $265,000, offset by $5,00 donations from the Summerland Kinsmen Club, Kinsmen Foundation, and Summerland & District Credit Union. The Summerland Firefighters Association, Summerland Kinsmen Club and Summerland Rotary Club provided free labour to demolish the old playground equipment and help spread the new surfacing material. The other $250,000 came from development cost charges collected by the District of Summerland.