The provincial regulator that oversees massage therapists in B.C. has imposed strict limits on a Penticton member’s practice as it sorts through allegations made by one of his patients.
As of March 28, 2023, Clifford Dickson is forbidden from treating anyone who identifies as female, according to an extraordinary order issued by the College of Massage Therapists of B.C.
The sanction arose from a complaint received Jan. 3, 2023, by the college.
“Specifically, the patient alleged that while providing massage therapy to the patient, Mr. Dickson: initiated hugs with the patient; engaged in unprofessional verbal and non-verbal communications with the patient; and engaged in non-therapeutic touching of sensitive areas of the patient’s body,” explains the order.
The college acknowledged the allegations haven’t been proven yet, but still found sufficient grounds to impose the order “to protect the public during the investigation or pending a discipline hearing.”