The nominees for the 35th Annual Business Excellence Awards have been announced by the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.
Organizers say there were 123 nominations of 99 different businesses in 10 categories. A selection committee of 13 business and community leaders will now pare down the nominees to produce a list of semi-finalists in each category that will be revealed Oct. 5. The awards will be handed out at Mardi Gras-themed gala event, sponsored by Total Restoration Services, on Oct. 22. Tickets can be purchased online at: www.awards.penticton.org
“I look forward to celebrating our local businesses whose owners continue to work passionately, not only for the good of their business, but also for the well being of the Penticton community as a whole,” said chamber president Jonathan McGraw in a press release.
“Congratulations to all our nominations and a big thank you for your service to our community."
The nominees are:
Marketing & Communications, sponsored by Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association
• Dawnland Communications
• Graphically Hip Promotional Inc.
• Skaha Matters
• South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services (SOICS)
• Travel Penticton
• Wild Slide Presentation Design
Hospitality Excellence, sponsored by Travel Penticton
• Angry Vegan Juice Bar & Vegan Food
• Bowmont Motel
• BRODO Kitchen
• Glow SUP & Adventures
• Highway 97 Brewing Company
• Lachi
• Penticton Speedway
• Skaha Adventures
• Sun N’ Sup
• The Nest
• Tootsies Diner
• Wrights Beach Camp
Not-for-profit, sponsored by Omland Heal Chartered Professional Accountants
• Auxiliary to the Penticton Regional Hospital
• Fraternal Order of Eagles 4281
• JCI Penticton
• Penticton and Area Access Centre
• Penticton Art Gallery
• Penticton Seniors Drop in Centre
• South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services
• South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society
• South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre
• Treasures & Trinkets (PRH Volunteer Gift Shop)
Community Support Excellence, sponsored by Penticton Western News
• Cherry Lane Shopping Centre
• Farm Gate Winery
• Fountain Tire, Penticton
• Graphically Hip Promotional Inc.
• Verve Senior Living – The Concorde Retirement Community
Service Excellence, sponsored by Kettle Valley Memorial
• Bandit Laser
• Berry & Smith Trucking Ltd
• Better Than Nature South
• Bob’s Door Service
• Carl’s Flowers Company Inc.
• Elevation Woodworks Inc.
• Grizzly Springs Water Company
• Lasting Impressions by Amelia Day Spa
• Lucky’s Pet Supplies
• Michael Hill Jeweller
• Monument Motorsports
• Nurse Next Door – Home Care Services
• Relentless Fire & Safety Ltd.
• Slackwater Brewing
• South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services (SOICS)
• Teas & Weaves
• TechSavers Computer Repairs
• The Bike Barn
• The Book Shop
• VIP Mobile Service
Workplace Culture Excellence, sponsored by South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services
• Archetype Performance
• Cannabis Cottage
• Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory Research Facility
• Greyback Construction Ltd.
• Meiklejohn Architectural Design Studio Inc. (MAD Studio)
• Okanagan College, Penticton Campus
• Penticton Art Gallery
• Penticton and Area Access Centre
• Penticton and Area Cooperative Enterprises (PACE)
• Penticton Lakeside Resort & Convention Centre
• Save On Foods
• Travel Penticton
• ValleyFirst, a division of First West Credit Union
New Business of the Year, sponsored by Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union
• Below the Ankle
• Bluewater Cannabis
• Cherry on Top Shake Shop
• HEK Yeah Media
• Long Haggerty Robertson LLP
• PENBREWTOUR
• Penticton Boat Club
• Penticton E-Kruise
• Penticton Global Grocers
• Penticton Roller Skate
• Seven Elk Shipping Inc.
• Socialē Enoteca Ristorante
• South Okanagan Property Management
Young Professional of the Year, sponsored by JCI Penticton & Graphically Hip
• Lucy Anderson & Jenny Popoff | Beauty and the Blade
• Cassandra Ford | Grizzly Springs Water Company
• Jacob George | Coyote Cruises
• Jane Long Haggerty | Long-Haggerty Robertson LLP
• Jordan McCallum | Penticton Boat Club & Rentals
• Katie O’Kell | Serendipity Winery
• Tom Weissenmayer | Seven Elk Shipping Inc.
Business Leader of the Year, sponsored by TD Canada Trust
• Johnny Aantjes | The Feedway
• Kristen Ferguson | Honey Toast Cafe
• Cherry Fernandez | South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services (SOICS)
• Kevin Smith | Kettle Valley Memorial
• Hollie Tayal | Modern PURAIR South Okanagan
• Russ Turner | Skaha Rock Adventures
Business of the Year, sponsored by Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen
• Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Fountain Tire, Penticton
• IG Wealth Management
• Lucky’s Pet Supplies
• Michael Hill Jeweller
• Nor-Mar Industries Ltd – Brutus Truck Bodies